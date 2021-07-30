The best student laptop deals: find the perfect back to school companion

Finding the best student laptop deals can be difficult at the best of times, let alone during the back to school period. But the process can be made more straightforward. For a start, it's a good idea to understand early on what kind of money you have to spend on your new laptop for what you want it to do.
For most school and college students, a simple back to school laptop in a small form-factor with access to basic word processing and productivity programs (such as Microsoft Office or G Suite) so that you can take notes in class and study after hours will do nicely. A Chromebook running Chrome OS fits that mould, and it can often be found in a roundup of the best student laptop deals.
Meanwhile, students working in creative subjects such as art and design will need a back to school laptop with a bright and vivid screen as well as a dedicated graphics card. A powerful processor is important when it comes to the best student laptop deals too, especially if 3D modelling and video rendering are on the table. A good bet would be something you would find powering the best gaming laptops. If you would like more options on the best prices for gaming-focused machines, then our cheap gaming laptop deals roundup features a whole host of options available for well under $1,000 / £1,000. There are some excellent student laptop deals in there.
No matter what, you'll have to act fast if you find a deal that you like. With the summer rapidly coming to an end, stellar student laptop deals like these are flying off the virtual shelves. Don't delay!
The best student laptop deals on right now
Not everyone has the kind of cash to splash on $1,000+ on student laptops, and that's just not going to be feasible for everyone at the tail end of the summer. Because of this, we've made categories per price and performance to help you find the perfect back to school laptop for your usage, so you can be sure that you're getting the best deal possible.
