The best PS5 SSD is selling for its lowest ever price right now

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB for only $179.99 (was $275) for $95 off the respective MSRP.

We've witnessed quite a turbulent pricing history when it comes to this particular Gen 4.0 NVMe drive. While the prices have been decreasing from the $250 mark since the start of the year, rates have generally been around the $200 - $210 range for most of 2022. The previous lowest-ever price was $190 back in March, so you're saving an extra $10 here.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB is our number one pick for the best PS5 SSD on the market right now due to its superfast 7,300 MB/s sequential speeds, massive write endurance, and use of 3D TLC NAND flash. Simply put, as far as performance is concerned, there's nothing out there right now that betters this drive for the money.

We said as much in our Seagate FireCuda 530 review: "When it comes to peak storage performance, there’s probably little if anything quicker than the Seagate Firecuda 530". What's more, this variant comes with its own PS5 heatsink, so there's no need for a DIY solution here today.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB w/ Heatsink | $275 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB heatsink model, and a stellar opportunity to get the best PS5 SSD for a bargain price. The previous cheapest rate was $190 back in March, so you're saving an additional $10 here, too.



If you've wanted to expand your PS5 SSD search then our price comparison technology has you covered. It scours the internet for the lowest rates on more of our favorite models online. Whether you're after something from Sabrent, WD, Samsung, or Gigabyte, you'll find more brands below.

