The best Palworld bug yet gave one lucky player a gigantic Vixy the size of their entire base

Bugs aren’t all bad. Once you set aside the ones that bite you or totally break games, there's a world of weird sights to enjoy, such as a Palworld bug that's gifted/plagued some lucky players with a Pal the size of an entire base.

Originally posted to the game's main subreddit, user kaityl3 shared that their Lucky Vixy seemed to grow in size "every time I returned to base." As you can see from the embedded post below, the Vixy eventually enlarged to become as tall as the trees and as wide as a complete base. Palworld or Kaijuworld?

Redditor kaityl3 said that the bug only occurred with this particular Lucky Vixy and wouldn't replicate with other Pals. How can one catch their own mega Pal? "I'm not entirely sure," the redditor commented in the thread above. "It seems to happen most often when my three Lucky Vixy are all put next to each other in the base UI. It also happened once when I fast-traveled to my base and syndicate thugs spawned." Though, they also note that the bug hasn't reappeared since the latest patch.

Big Pal hopefuls aren't fully out of luck, since the bug has occurred on other player's saves too. The post below shows one captured boss Grizzbolt that somehow ballooned to a mountain size. Something equally scary and hilarious once you swipe to see its cheeks.

The latest Palworld patch has seemingly removed more than just one great glitch. Ali recently condemned the removal of his favorite bug - the one that makes players ascend to the heavens in a rigid T-pose. I quite enjoyed the bug that flung players into the air, which was always a handy way of getting around before catching a flying mount.

Check out the new games coming in 2024 for more.