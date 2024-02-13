The best adventure game of 2023 will let players have sex with its otherworldly god, but not in the game

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, one of the best games of 2023, is threatening to let players have sex with its god-like creature.

Earlier today, out of nowhere, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood developer Deconstructeam posted quite the attention-grabbing tweet. Seen just below, the tweet acknowledges that a lot of players actually wanted to sleep with Abramar, the all-powerful, forbidden, god-like creature of the adventure game, and so the developer plans to remedy that.

We want to apologize to all our unsatisfied customers.We thoroughly reviewed your feedback, and it's clear that it was insensitive on our side to not include certain option.We'll try to fix it soon. Without updating the game. pic.twitter.com/9zAD4uE67NFebruary 13, 2024 See more

However, this won't be in an actual game update. Yes, you read that right: The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is planning to somehow let you romance Abramar outside the realms of the game itself. Quite how Deconstructeam is planning to let players achieve this very questionable goal is anyone's guess, and no one's any the wiser as to what the developer has planned.

Having sex with Abramar actually raises more questions than it answers. I seem to remember it's implied in the game itself that Abramar can have sex, but the creature doesn't exactly have all the proportions of the average human being. Hell, he looks more like a giant space snake at some points.

"We're going to be offering sex, but not in an update," the developer replied to fellow indie studio Brainwash Gang in another tweet, doubling down on the nature of the threat. Elsewhere, Deconstructeam co-founder Jordi de Paco added that one line of feedback about not being able to have sex with Abramar will "haunt him forever."

“im starting my playthrough of cosmic wheel sisterhood and if they dont give me a chance to fuck Abramar ill fucking bite my hand off”this feedback will haunt me forever https://t.co/85tvWxGy6KFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Since the original announcement, Deconstructeam has since revealed what this is all actually leading to. You can head over to the developer's Twitter account to find out more, but be warned, it's very NSFW.

