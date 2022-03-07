Matt Reeves is interested in Hush – but not necessarily for The Batman sequel

The Batman director Matt Reeves has said he's interested in bringing Hush to the big screen – but not necessarily for a sequel.

In DC Comics, Hush is introduced with a connection to Bruce Wayne's past, and his plan involves multiple other bad guys, including the likes of Riddler and Poison Ivy.

When asked in a Twitter Q&A which character he would like to bring to The Batman's universe, Reeves answered: "There are so many. I think Hush is a really interesting one to do. I'll choose Hush."

To be extra clear, though, that isn't a guarantee we'll be seeing the villain in a sequel. "That doesn't mean that the next one will be Hush. I just want to say, there are so many, and what we would do next, what we're going to do next if we have that opportunity, it's still in the planning stages and I have a lot of ideas," Reeves added. "So please don't latch onto this and say, 'Hey, they're doing the Hush movie!'"

However, the door isn't closed. "But that's a character that I love, that I would love to see done, and maybe we'll get the opportunity to do it," Reeves continued. "But there are many."

The Batman sees Robert Pattinson's titular vigilante go up against Paul Dano's Riddler, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

Nothing has been officially confirmed about a sequel just yet, though two spin-offs are in development for HBO Max – one about Penguin, which grew from an idea Reeves had for a second film, and another that was originally set to focus on corruption in the Gotham City Police Department, but has shifted focus to Arkham. A clue about the potential sequel is out there, but beware spoilers through the link.

The Batman is in theaters now. If you've seen the movie, check out our ultimate collection of guides to the film right here: