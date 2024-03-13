The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 host has been announced

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 will be hosted by comedian, podcaster, and life-long gamer Phil Wang.

The academy announced the host for this year's show earlier today; the 2024 event will mark the awards' 20th anniversary. Wang, who grew up in Malaysia but has become a regular fixture of the UK comedy circuit thanks in no small part to his iconic Taskmaster outfit, has been playing games throughout those two decades, graduating from Windows 3.0 Freeware to legendary RTS games like Age of Empires and Rome: Total War to modern classics like Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part 2.

This year's ceremony will take place on April 11 in London, and will be available to stream on major platforms from 10:50 PT/ 13:50 ET/ 18:50 BST. BAFTA unveiled the nominees for the 2024 awards earlier this month - Baldur's Gate 3 will be hoping to extend its run of success, and is currently leading the pack with ten nominations. Just behind it is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with nine nods, and Alan Wake with eight. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor both have six nominations.

The nominees for Best British Game are Dead Island 2, Disney Illusion Island, Football Manager 2024, Viewfinder, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and Cassette Beasts. As well as the games mentioned above, the Best Game category is rounded out by Dave the Diver and Super Mario Bros Wonder.

