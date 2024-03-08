Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lead the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 nominations

The BAFTA Games Awards nominations have been revealed, with Baldur's Gate 3 looking to extend its successful run.

The full list of nominations, released yesterday features ten nods for Larian's CRPG, including awards for Narrative, Music, Multiplayer, and Best Game. The RPG's cast also received five nominations, with Leading Role nods for narrator Amelia Tyler, and Karlach and Astarion actors Samantha Béart and Neil Newbon. The latter has already received awards for his performance, at both the Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards in 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which struggled during those 2023 awards shows but has done notably better since, came in second place with nine nominations. Those include Leading Role nominations for Miles Morales and Peter Parker actors Nadji Jeter and Yuri Lowenthal, and a Supporting Role nod for Venom actor Tony Todd. The game was also recognized for its Game Design, Technical Achievement, Music, Audio Achievement, and for Best Game.

The other leading nominees are Alan Wake 2, with eight nominations, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which both have six nominations. As the BAFTAs are a British event, they also offer an award to the best British game; this year's nominees are Dead Island 2, Disney Illusion Island, Football Manager 2024, Viewfinder, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and Cassette Beasts.

The BAFTA Games Awards will take place on Thursday, April 11, and will be available to watch via all major social and streaming platforms at 11:00 PT/14:00 ET/19:00 BST.

