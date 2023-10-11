The announcement of the PS5 Slim means that day-one owners are celebrating the PS5 'THICC'

Sony has formally announced the long-rumored PS5 Slim, but what should we now call our launch PS5s? Simply PS5? The PS5 Chunky Edition? The Old PS5? Or my favorite: the PS5 Thicc?

Reacting to the PS5 Slim news, console owners on the PS5 subreddit were full of theories (jokes) about what the day-one version should be called. “The existence of a PS5 Slim implies that I now own a PS5 THICC,” jokes one commenter. “Totally prefer my thicc version,” says another, while one more Redditor agrees that the “Thicc version has a more balanced look.”

But the PS5 Thicc actually continues a long PlayStation tradition where the beefier launch consoles are usually the more attractive ones. “Everyone knows the PS3 Thicc was the superior version too,” one thiccness historian points out. Another looked back at the more distant past: “I’ve always had fat PlayStation consoles since PS1. The best looking [one] being the PS2.”

Looking at the size comparison below, I’m inclined to agree with the community’s assessment. I’d prefer to play the best PS5 games on the chunkier console simply because it looks like an alien could have designed it in 2004 and truly believed it looked cool. And if Sony never develops a Gravity Rush 3, at least the PS5 Thicc can come in handy as a future doorstop. But one question still remains: doesn’t the existence of a PS5 Slim and a PS5 Thicc also imply the existence of a PS5 Slimthicc? Sony has much to answer for.

Here’s a comparison between the original PS5 and the new PS5 look pic.twitter.com/Z7GmOSDW3oOctober 10, 2023 See more

The PS5 Slim will be available to buy in the US sometime in November. Sony will then roll out the console globally over the coming months, but you can find more details about the slimmer version here.

The console should accompany Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 quite well, in addition to the other upcoming PS5 games on the horizon.