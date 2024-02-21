Beloved anime series with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score announces season 3 release date with new trailer

Good news That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime fans, your favorite Isekai anime series will soon be returning – though only if you're planning to watch it in Japan.

The show, which has currently got a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, announced that season 3 is set to start airing overseas on April 5. According to a new trailer, the next chapter will feature two consecutive courses of episodes, meaning it'll run straight through the spring and summer 2024 anime schedules if all goes to plan production-wise. You can watch the trailer above, though be warned if you're watching in the West, it doesn't have any subtitles.

Based on Fuse's light novel series of the same name, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows 30-something office worker Satoru Mikami, who goes to protect one of his junior co-workers one evening and is fatally stabbed. Later, he reawakens in another realm as a big gloopy mass – and discovers he's acquired new, unusual skills, a dragon bestie, and the new name, Rimuru Tempest, too.

Season 2 concluded in September 2021, and was followed by a film, titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond, in November 2022. Crunchyroll went on to screen the feature-length flick outside of Asia in early 2023. The main show's voice cast then reprised their roles in original net animation (ONA) series Visions of Coleus in November that same year.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 premieres on Nippon TV and its affiliates, as well as BS11, in Japan on April 5. For more, check out our guide to the best anime to look out for in 2024.