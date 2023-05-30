That Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay teaser wasn't even the final version of the sequel

Insomniac has confirmed our recent look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wasn't from the final build of the sequel.

Earlier this month saw a blockbuster gameplay demo for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, featuring Peter and Miles fighting the Lizard, and Kraven the Hunter emerging from the shadows. Now, Insomniac community director James Stevenson has revealed on Twitter that the gameplay demo wasn't taken from the final version of the upcoming sequel.

It's nice to have confirmation from Insomniac, but it's hardly a surprise. Considering the game doesn't have a release date, it obviously isn't close to going gold and being mastered, and as such, you can expect things to be changing behind the scenes at Insomniac basically every day.

What's more, this gameplay demo for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have been pre-recorded months ago, to make sure it's up to scratch to show the world. Vertical slices like this are never taken from the final version of any game, and are merely meant to represent one section of a game still in development.

Speaking of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date, we still don't know when the game is actually launching, outside of some point later this year in 2023. Insomniac has reassured fans that the release date reveal is coming "soon" though, so here's hoping we won't have long to wait to see more of the sequel.

Elsewhere, fans are worried Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might feature too many villains, considering it's boasting Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, Wraith, Taskmaster, Venom, and even more.

