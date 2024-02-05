Tekken 8 players need to know about these controllers

If you've entered the latest King of Iron Fist Tournament you might be wondering what the best controllers for Tekken 8 are. Fighting games bring about a unique challenge for modern controllers, especially seeing as a lot of them are designed more with first-person games in mind. While you need the functionality that back buttons can give you, the most important aspects of fighting game controllers are speed and accuracy.

To tell the truth, any one of the best PC controllers could do the trick in Tekken 8. That said, of all the gamepads I've been lucky enough to try out in the last year, four come to mind as top contenders I'd be trying to use in the new Tekken. Any of them will work on PC, two of them appear on our best PS5 controller list, and the other two are Xbox Series X controllers. No matter what platform you're playing on, you'll be covered with my recommendations below.

Short of opting for a full arcade fight-stick controller - the types found in tournaments and on the front of arcade cabinets, the gamepads below will give you the best advantages in-game. There are a few arcade sticks out there, and especially if you play on a PC you'll be more set up to use one. On PS5 and Xbox, there are more compatibility and support issues, so we'll only be recommending gamepads in this article. Even so, the picks below are here to help you realize your Tekken 8 fighting potential, so let's get stuck in.

The best PS5 controllers for Tekken 8

I may sound like a bit of a broken record at the moment because while the Victrix Pro BFG is by far the best controller on the market for Tekken 8, it's usually the controller I recommend for any competitive game. That's mainly because the BFG is supremely customizable thanks to its modular design.

What does that mean, I hear you ask? Well, see those facial components? They're swappable. You can lift them up, flip them around, swap them totally, and customize them how you see fit. There's even one incredibly appropriate attachment in the case that's designed for fighting games and has six face buttons on it.

In theory with this attachment, you could sit the controller on your lap and use it like you would a tiny arcade stick. If not, used in combination with the four back buttons, you've got a load of functionality at your disposal here.

Elsewhere, this controller gives you great value for money. It's the cheapest officially licensed PS5 controller (by some margin), and thanks to how much you can modify it, it'll work great in other games too. While it's only available for PS5 and PC just now, it is available for pre-order for Xbox Series X, and with new Hall Sensor thumbsticks coming out too, this controller offers a lot of bang for buck.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Best chunky controller for Tekken 8 Specifications Connection: Wireless (USB dongle), Wired (3m USB-C to USB cable) Remappable buttons: 4 Cable length: 3m Weight: Adjustable

Nacon's latest pro controller for PS5 was designed in partnership with Mr. Crimson, an Esports athlete who plays Street Fighter. If that doesn't tell you this thing will be great for fighting the evil Mishima forces, I don't know what will.

Nacon has created a great blend of software and hardware customization with the Revolution 5 Pro. While you can swap out thumbstick options that come with your controller and add tiny weights to the grips, there's also conclusive software on PC that lets you get into the deadzone weeds.

This is a great controller for Tekken 8 because it's chunky and feels substantial. Its face buttons are large and it's comfortable to use if you have larger hands. Its back buttons aren't quite as ergonomic as the BFG above, but they'll still help you string together long combos.

Combine all of that design with the longevity that Hall sensor sticks will give you and you're onto a winner.

The best Xbox controllers for Tekken 8

Until the Victrix Pro BFG arrives on Xbox platforms, you can't go wrong with the Elite Series 2. This is the perfect pro controller for anyone who likes the traditional shape of an Xbox controller, and its four magnetic back paddles are still some of the most satisfying back button options out there.

For fighting games, this controller is great because of how responsive it feels to use. Its stick tension is great, its 8-way D-Pad has outstanding clarity, and its face buttons feel easy to find. What's particularly great about the Elite Series 2 controllers is the battery life they give you. From full charge, you won't need to think about plugging the Elite Series 2 back in for weeks on end.

Put that together with great software integration with the Xbox Series X/S and you've got a controller that's bred for topping online leaderboards. What may make this especially appealing for fighting games is that it has full button remapping features, so if you're a stronger fan of Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter and you want to set up your Tekken 8 controls to emulate either, the Elite Series 2 can help you do that.

If you don't need the back paddles and swappable attachments, there's the option of going for the cheaper Elite Series 2 Core, which gives you the same gamepad and features.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Best Tekken 8 controller for smaller hands Specifications Connection: Wireless (USB dongle), Wired (3m USB-C to USB cable) Remappable buttons: 4 Cable length: 3m Weight: 246 g / 0.54 lbs

Finally, the last controller I'd recommend for budding Tekken 8 players is the one I'm currently testing. The Stealth Ultra Wireless is the first officially licensed third-party pro controller to feature wireless support - at long last! It also has Hall Sensor thumbsticks, four back buttons, and a beautiful design complete with a mini-display to help you navigate its various features.

The reason I think the Stealth Ultra Wireless makes for a great fighting game controller is due to how compact and tight it feels in the hands. A lot of the time, lighter controllers miss out on that tactility and don't feel robust enough for intense sessions. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless bucks that trend though, because even if it feels like it's made of cheaper materials, the buttons themselves feel satisfying and clicky.

At the heart of its fighting game prowess is its brilliant D-pad which has a metallic feel to it. Its grooves make it really easy to use, and its microswitch actuation feels as speedy as it gets. The back buttons are interesting too, because they're not designed in the typical way - they're placed horizontally on the controller's spine. This is one of the first controllers to go with an alternate back button placement that's truly felt usable to me, and I think that deserves praise.

I haven't written up my review of this gamepad yet, but mid-testing you can take my word for it - it makes for an excellent fightpad.

