The Teen Wolf revival movie is already upsetting fans

A Teen Wolf revival movie is on the way, but without Dylan O'Brien reprising his starring role as Stiles Stilinksi – and fans are devastated.

Tyler Posey will return as Scott McCall, the titular teen wolf who gets bitten one night while walking alone in the woods. However, he will not be aided by his best friend Stiles in this new adventure.

The full cast list, which includes regulars like Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, and Shelley Hennig, was revealed during Paramount's investors' call. The movie will set up a new original series for Paramount Plus called Wolf Pack, based on the books by Edo van Belkom.

Series regulars Arden Cho, who starred as the sword-wielding fire-powered Kira Yukimura, and Tyler Hoechlin, who played evolved werewolf and Scott's main mentor, are also absent from the returning cast.

The news that Stiles, a beloved character who brought wit and humor to the show (even while possessed by an evil entity), would be absent from the revival was not met kindly online. Unscroll the tweets below for just a taste of the reaction.

Teen wolf movie without Dylan O'Brien pic.twitter.com/at0GFTnA3fFebruary 15, 2022 See more

The fandom rn vs @dylanobrien #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/haYMr0DBhoFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Not sure how I feel about Teen Wolf: The Movie going ahead without Dylan O’Brien. Stiles Stilinski was the heart of the show and season 6B really struggled without him. 🥺😔 pic.twitter.com/Ay5n9D5xYdFebruary 15, 2022 See more

"How are you gonna have a Teen Wolf movie but then not have Stiles or Derek?" one fan asked.

"When I said I wanted Teen Wolf back I actually meant I want Stiles Stilinski back," said another fan.

"The comedic heart of teen wolf was Scott’s dynamic with Stiles and Derek and now that’s gone so what’s left?" someone else asked.

There was equal outrage over Cho's decision not to return was revealed. According to Deadline, Cho, the only woman of color among the female cast members, was only offered "half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass."

Tweets of support poured in for Cho, with many lauding the actor for standing her ground.

How is Arden Cho gonna get half the salary of the other white girls when Shelley Henig came in after her and Crystal Reed's character is dead!? pic.twitter.com/6SamFOB2h9February 15, 2022 See more

She’s saying no now so that in the future we won’t have to be put in the same predicament. Love you @arden_cho 💛 https://t.co/WY0ZpKh6Y5February 16, 2022 See more

"When we talk about pay equality, we also mean seeing the actors involved in the media we love talking to each other and making sure each person gets what they deserve and feels valued. How teen wolf at large has routinely devalued @arden_cho, I'll never understand," one fan commented.

"Arden Cho was not only one of the best actors on set, but played a character with so much potential and substance - only to be cheated by Jeff [Davis] in the end. I know I'm not the only person who remembers the promised Kira spin-off after they lackadaisically wrote her character off," said another fan.

". @arden_cho is a badass actor who deserves to be paid her worth. I stand with her. This is exactly why it is so important to share what you make with your co-workers. Knowledge is power. We can only lift each other up when we share," commented actor Elizabeth Ho.

"GOOD FOR HER. @arden_cho deserves better than to be treated as if she's not as important. She knows her worth and didn't agree to be treated less than. Kira was one of the best characters on the show and all props go to Arden for that. Give her the respect and money she deserves," someone else said.

While O'Brien or Hoechlin have yet to comment, Arden Cho has since responded to the support by thanking fans on Twitter.

Teen Wolf aside, the three actors are busy with other projects: Hoechlin currently stars as Clark Kent/Superman on The CW's Superman and Lois. Cho is set to lead the cast of Netflix's new drama Partner Track, an adaptation of the novel by Helen Wan.

Dylan O'Brien is set to star in mystery drama The Outfit, which is set to hit theaters March 18. For more upcoming movies in 2022, check out our handy guide.