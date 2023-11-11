Tears of the Kingdom's Zelda actor says "of course" she wants to reprise her role for the live-action movie

The actor who played Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity, and Tears of the Kingdom is 100% down to reprise the role for the recently announced live-action Zelda movie.

We got the chance to chat with Patricia Summersett recently and quickly brought up the elephant in the room. Is the prolific actor throwing her hat into the ring for the part of Zelda in the film adaptation?

"Of course I will," she said without hesitation. "I would love to play Zelda over and over again."

As Nintendo recently revealed that Tears of the Kingdom isn't getting DLC after all, Summersett also confirmed her eagerness to play the part in future Zelda games.

"I'm quite connected to the fanbase now," she said. "It's been seven years, so this is my life. It's been three games, and I could always take more of it. I love this part of my life and the community. Not that it's going away any time soon. It's an absolute joy."

The Zelda movie is being produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, with Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball at the helm. Nintendo and Sony are teaming up to co-finance the project. Producer Avi Arad is best-known as the former owner of Marvel Comics and the founder of Marvel Studios, the production company responsible for the MCU era of Marvel superhero movies. He left Marvel in 2006 before the first MCU movie released, but he continued to produce Sony's Spider-Man movies and their spinoffs.

