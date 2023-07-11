Tears of the Kingdom players are ruining the big Ganon fight in increasingly silly ways

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are finding new and hilarious ways to push big baddie Ganon over the edge.

Twitter user @yukino_san_14 appears to be leading the new trend, as they've shared several clips of themselves testing simple but hilarious ways to get on Ganon's nerves. One of the best ways we've seen this being done so far involves Ganon being trapped in a little pen with an apple on his head, which the player tries to shoot off (successfully) with an arrow.

Another excellent example sees Ganon trapped in a mini maze that, although Ganon can see where it starts and ends, renders the enemy pretty useless as he can't seem to find his way out of the maze without Link's help. There are also a few videos where the player has simply caged the villain where he stands, meaning he has to break out of the flimsy prison before he can get anywhere near Link.

ミニゲーム「迷路から出られなくなった魔王を救出せよ」 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/p5FUNVSPSeJuly 11, 2023 See more

The highlight of yukino_san_14's inventions so far has to be the questionable rotating butt-slapping device that whirls around Ganon repeatedly, smacking him as it goes past. We're not sure if he hates it or is enjoying it as the antagonist doesn't appear to be reacting at all, but the fun doesn't last long for us as the tool, unfortunately, breaks after just a few whips around the character.

ハイラル式ケツバット #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/6Ppnvn7nU6July 10, 2023 See more

We're not only seeing this kind of work from one player, either, as another Twitter user known as @pm0200kt has taken the trend to a whole new level. As you can see from the video below, this particular Tears of the Kingdom player has set Ganon up in a food stall. They've literally got him like a merchant selling things like apples, bananas, and melons to Link, and Ganon isn't even fighting it - he's just standing there waiting to serve customers. Maybe this is the start of Ganon's redemption arc?

なんかそういう屋台のおじさん #ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/T6IzY7olOVJuly 10, 2023 See more

In case you missed it, this is just like all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players that were torturing Koroks shortly after the game had launched.