A Taylor Swift concert led to Paul Rudd cameoing in a fan's music video

A Taylor Swift concert has led to Paul Rudd cameoing in a music video, in what seems to be the most unusual crossover ever.

The artist in question, Claud, shared the unlikely story in a TikTok video. "I randomly met him in passing at the Eras Tour," Claud explained, referring to Swift's current concert tour.

The musician went on to say that they passed by the VIP tent, spotted Rudd, and told the actor that there is a song on their album called "Paul Rudd." Rudd is said to have been "so nice about it," then gave Claud his email and asked to be sent the album. Claud obliged, Rudd loved the album, and then the artist invited him to be part of the video.

Rudd said yes to the offer, and he appears as a mailman in the video for "A Good Thing." His character sadly has a sick ferret, but does get to show off his dance moves. See the music video below.

Who knows if the rest of Swift's tour could lead to any more surprise crossovers, but the singer is intending to make movies herself – she is set to helm her feature film directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures, with a script that she has penned.

As for Rudd, he most recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His next Marvel appearance is an unknown for now, but it seems likely that we'll see him again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is slated for release in 2026 (though it remains to be seen if the ongoing WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike cause release date disruption).

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2023 has in store.