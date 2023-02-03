She-Hulk and Scream stars sign up for new sci-fi horror movie Green Bank

She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Scream star Jasmin Savoy Brown are teaming up for new sci-fi horror movie Green Bank. Written by The Cleansing Hour's Aaron Horwitz, the film will be directed by Josh Ruben, who's equally no stranger to the genre having previously helmed hits like Scare Me and Werewolves Within.

Set in an American town where the use of Wi-Fi, cell service and radio transmissions is strictly forbidden, the flick follows Sloan (Brown), an infant sleep trainer who realizes too late that there's more to the yuppie parents who hired her than meets the eye.

It will be produced by Big Swell Entertainment's Andy Horwitz, and shopped to buyers at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival later this month.

"In a marketplace where original, horror-thrillers slay at the box office, we need no further proof that audiences want to have fun at the movies again," Ruben said in a statement (via Variety (opens in new tab)). "That's the magic word. Fun. Horror is the bulletproof genre, and Green Bank has the full package — it's smart, scary and wickedly funny."

"Josh has envisioned a perfectly paced rollercoaster of a horror that expertly delivers on its promise to jolt, thrill, and terrify audiences, all while keeping them grinning from ear to ear," Protagonist Pictures' CEO David Bishop added. "Green Bank is wall-to-wall, fright-filled fun led by a fiercely talented cast hailing from beloved franchises. This fresh, subversive take on the genre, which continues to dominate at the box-office, is the perfect offering for our partners."

Prior to joining the MCU as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022, Maslany rose to fame in sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black. Since then, she has appeared in titles such as Destroyer, Pink Wall, and Perry Mason. Like Ruben, Savoy Brown is somewhat of a veteran when it comes to darker tales, having featured in Yellowjackets, Sound of Violence, and The Leftovers.

Green Bank has yet to announce a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.