Tales of Symphonia Switch remaster is coming in early 2023

A remaster of GameCube classic Tales of Symphonia is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year.

Announced during the Nintendo Direct yesterday, Tales of Symphonia for Switch is a remaster of the 2004 action-RPG. Following protagonist Lloyd and his friend Colette, it sees players partner up with several allies to save their dying world, but it's not always that simple - your actions in this world might have repercussions in another.

Billed as one of the best Gamecube games out there, Tales of Symphonia received critical acclaim and commercial success in 2004, and has seen a number of re-releases since its original launch. An HD version dropped for PS3 in 2009, while it arrived on PC in 2016.

Right now, there's little word on what changes have been made in Tales of Symphonia Switch - developer Bandai Namco merely states "graphically enhanced and improved gameplay" on its website (opens in new tab), but it hasn't broken down exactly what that means. With a release date set for early next year, however, we should find out more over the coming months.

Pre-orders for Tales of Symphonia Switch are available now, and Bandai has also revealed an extra Chosen Edition of the game, which comes with artprints, stickers, and a steelbook case, as well as the base game.

It was a pretty big night for Nintendo - alongside Tales of Symphonia and a suite of other classics old and new, the biggest news was the reveal of Fire Emblem Engage and the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming on May 12, 2023.

