Tales of Arise demo coming next week on all consoles

A Tales of Arise demo is coming later this month on all platforms.

Just below, you can see the announcement from Bandai Namco made earlier today that confirms the forthcoming RPG epic Tales of Arise would be receiving a demo later this month. The exact date for that demo's arrival is next week on August 18, and it'll be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the same platforms the final game is launching on next month.

Right now, we don't yet know how much of the final game will be available in the Tales of Arise demo. Additionally, we also don't know if progress made in the demo will transfer over to the final version of the game, but we'll keep an ear out for any further details from Bandai Namco.

If you're unfamiliar with the basic concept behind Tales of Arise, it melds real-time action combat with super stylistic anime visuals. The story of the new instalment tales place on the planet of Dahna, where the weaker population are ruled by their more powerful counterparts from Rena, a neighboring planet. Shionne, a young girl from Rena, and Alphen, a young man from Dahna, will serve as the two main characters, both uniting to fight against their fate.

Tales of Arise is slated for launch next month on September 10, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Across all new-gen consoles and PC, the game will run at 60 frames per second, as well as maintaining 4K graphics at the same time, perfect for getting this stylish action RPG looking as good as possible on the new consoles.

