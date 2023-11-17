Taika Waititi says his Star Wars movie might make you mad

We can feel a disturbance in the Force already. Taika Waititi says his new Star Wars movie might just make audiences mad – which wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened in a galaxy far, far away.

"It will be … dramatic pause… a Taika Waititi film," Waititi told Variety, jokingly adding: "It’s gonna piss people off."

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie has been in (relative) limbo since its announcement back in 2020. Recently, the Thor: Love and Thunder and Next Goal Wins director told Insider that he’s currently “writing it” but didn’t offer anything in the way of plot, characters, or a release window.

Previously, Waititi outlined his mission statement to GamesRadar+, "Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand.”

He continued, "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Away from Waititi’s project, The Mandalorian season 4 will seemingly be starting production very soon, while Andor season 2 is also in the works. Three movies, including James Mangold exploring the origin of the Jedi, a new Rey movie, and a Dave Filoni Mando-verse feature, will be coming to cinemas.

