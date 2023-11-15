It sounds like Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is still happening after all, with the director giving a promising status update.

At this year's Star Wars Celebration, no announcement was made about the mysterious project, though Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy did confirm to Variety that it was still in the works.

"It's still marinating. I've been writing it," Waititi told Insider in a tantalizing-but-brief tease.

So far, there's no release date for the film, and, since it's so early in the production process, we probably won't be seeing it for some time.

Whenever it does materialize, we know the film will likely be something all-new for the galaxy far, far away. "Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," Waititi told us back in 2022. "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

The future of Star Wars is looking very bright, with multiple new movies in the works – including one from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, one from Ahsoka's Dave Filoni, and one about Rey set after The Rise of Skywalker – while the likes of Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian season 4, and The Acolyte are also on the way.

