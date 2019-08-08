Tackle your 3DS backlog with a Nintendo 2DS and two free games for just $80

Looking for a cheap way to play all those DS and 3DS games you may have missed, but don't want to spring for a 3DS system? There's a simple solution: just get a 2DS! If you're not worried so much about 3D support for the games, you can snag one of the handhelds cheaply, and still play all the games you want for not much more cash than a brand-new Nintendo Switch game.

Best Buy has a promotion that'll sweeten the deal for anyone looking to jump aboard the S.S. 2DS as well. Right now, you can get the Scarlet Red 2DS with New Super Mario Bros. 2 system for just $80. That includes a free game of your choice, normally a $20 value, included with your purchase.

To snag the deal, head over to the promotion page at Best Buy, then choose the console coloring and pre-installed game you want. Then select a game from the lengthy list of physical and digital games on offer, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and more. If you're just building a handheld library, these are all great places to start.

Even though it's called the 2DS, this handheld can still play any 3DS title you throw at it, sans 3D support, of course. Be sure to check out our guide to best 3DS games out there to see which new games to add to your collection.

