Trot the globe for next to nothing with this half price board game deal

If the thrill of adventure is what you seek, look no further than this exploration-based strategy game, Expeditions: Around the World. This card-collecting game sees players trailblazing around the world between sites of interest as they try to tick off everything in their hand of locations before the other players do.

Sure, it's not made it onto our best board games list, but right now the game is the cheapest we've ever seen it going for on Amazon at half price. That's $17.49 against its usual $34.99 price tag. It's a game with a lot of replayability, too, so you're really getting your money's worth.

For those in the UK, you can still get 20% off, with the game sitting at just £23.60 over at Wayland Games right now.

Expeditions: Around the World | $34.99 $17.49 at Amazon

Save $17.50 - This is the cheapest price we've seen on the game, ever. In a landscape of board games that cost over $60-150 a pop, this one's a steal. And it's far cheaper than an actual vacation.



Buy it if:

✅ You're saving for a special vacay

✅ You love exploration board games



Don't buy it if:

❌ Strategy games aren't your thing



Price check:

💲Hachette | $34.99



UK price:

⭐ Wayland Games | £29.50 £23.60

Should you buy the Expeditions: Around the World?

This is a delightful-looking game. One that's not only family friendly, but also easy to learn, and will sneakily teach players geography in the process. It's one of those gateway games that can enthrall even the less board game inclined.

Of course that means it won't necessarily win the hearts of board game enthusiasts who are used to extremely convoluted rulesets. It's a chill time, from what I've seen of the reviews, but with enough 'take that' action and thoughtful consideration to really give the game depth.

