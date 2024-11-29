This essential purchase changed how I paint Warhammer

I love to paint Warhammer, but I don't always love how long it takes to get the results I want. I know, I know - it's the epitome of first-world problems. But now that I have a baby, my free time is at a premium. And honestly, I think my hobbying would grind to a complete halt if it wasn't for Speedpaint.

This nifty design by The Army Painter (which is arguably Games Workshop's biggest rival in the painting department, at least on the more budget end of the scale) allows you to slash the time it takes to paint Warhammer dramatically, and the Mega Set containing 50 paints is currently $146.64 at Amazon rather than $200. I've only got the basic starter pack rather than this new, improved formula, so am eyeing up the offer with great interest. That's because Speedpaints are designed to act like pliable inks - they basically 'stain' a model undercoated with white to create shadows in the recesses and highlights on the raised areas. It differs from washes by being far more pigmented and vibrant.

Anyway, this is just scratching the surface when it comes to Black Friday Warhammer deals. If you want more, be sure to check out our hub that's rounding up the latest discounts.

The Army Painter Speedpaint Mega Set 2.0 | $199.99 $146.64 at Amazon

Save $53.35 - Despite not being a record low price, this is still an aggressively good deal on a set that gets you all the paints you could need. It usually goes for something closer to $170, too.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to speed up your process

✅ You'd like to supplement your paint collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer acrylics



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $235



⭐ UK price: £144.05 £129.65 at Wayland Games

Should you buy Speedpaint?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you're new to painting miniatures, find yourself pushed for time, or simply want to streamline your process, I'd highly recommend giving Speed Paints (or their Citadel rivals, Contrast) a go.

If you're a newcomer, they'll give you very respectable results with a much, much faster turnaround than anything else could. They're very easy to use, too; they have great coverage and are simple to manipulate because they're already so thinned down.

For more established painters, on the other hand, it's a way of simplifying things if you use these first before apply traditional acrylic layers. This is how I operate, personally. I've been painting Warhammer using all sorts of paints for 28 years, and this new option really does keep things rolling along for me now that I'm more pushed for time. Essentially, it works as my basecoat, shade, and layer in one. I then apply drybrushing or highlights as appropriate to add some pizazz. (This is exactly what the excellent Warhipster does, and I'd highly recommend giving them a sub if you want tips - I follow their advice regularly.) In this way, you're getting the best of both worlds.

Just make sure you're getting the 2.0 formula. I got the basic starter set when they first came out, and things have improved significantly since then with this 2.0 blend.

Want more tabletop offerings? We're tracking the latest Black Friday board game deals, Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals, and Black Friday Pokemon card deals.