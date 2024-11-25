This Black Friday deal makes starting a Pokemon card collection easier than ever

For anyone looking to try the physical Pokemon card game after a certain new app got its claws into them (believe me, we're all in the same boat), this Black Friday offer should be on your radar.

The Paldea Adventure Chest is both a rock-solid start to a Pokemon card collection or a cool gift for anyone that already plays thanks to including a set of shiny foil cards featuring some of the franchise's most adorable pocket monsters, a folio to display them, multiple booster packs, a storage space to keep all your pulls, and a squishy Pikachu stress toy as an added bonus (presumably for if you are not, in fact, the best there ever was). You can currently grab the lot for $22.49 at Amazon rather than almost $50. That's a record low price so far as I've been able to tell, and it's one of the better Black Friday Pokemon card deals as a result.

Should you buy the Paldea Adventure Chest?

If you're new to the game or are returning to it for the first time in years (perhaps after a certain Pokemon TCG Pocket came into your life), this is a great choice. Besides starting you off with a handful of booster packs to kick-start your collection, you're also getting some shiny foil cards that'll take pride of place in it. There are seven in total; Pikachu, Sprigatito ex, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot ex, Tandemaus, and Maushold ex. They're all hella cute.

It's also ideal as a gift, because there's a lot of novelty crammed into this one box. Alongside the squishy Pikachu (and stickers that are gonna be a hit with younger players), there's a mini portfolio to show off those foil cards. The box is a good way to store other cards too, so it's got longevity.

Not a beginner, and not looking for a present? I'd say there are better options. If you have no idea what the rules are and find yourself lost whenever someone mentions evolutions or ex Pokemon, the Battle Academy 2024 box set may be a better bet. This lays out how to play the Pokemon TCG step by step, and it's $22.99 at Amazon right now.

Meanwhile, more experienced players who are just in it for the boosters should check out the Elite Trainer boxes. These contain lots of packs to go with card sleeves and Energy to help you build out a deck. You can grab the Stellar Crown one for $36.99 at Amazon right now rather than $50.

