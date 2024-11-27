Some of the most popular Star Wars board games get big price cuts for Black Friday
If you're in the mood to play in a galaxy far, far away now that a certain Skeleton crew is upon us, it's worth checking out these heavily discounted Star Wars board games.
A whole raft of them have been reduced as part of this year's Black Friday sale, and you can get everything from the esteemed Rebellion to Imperial Assault for their lowest price in roughly a year. Seeing as these are some of the most high-profile Star Wars board games, they're amongst the better Black Friday board game deals I've seen so far.
My favorite of the offers would be Star Wars Rebellion for $79.99 at Amazon rather than the usual $109.99. That strategy game is particularly well thought of in the tabletop community and has rarely gone much below $100 in the past year, so it's an eye-catching discount to say the least.
Anyway, here's what's on offer right now.
Star Wars: Rebellion | $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This well-regarded strategy game hasn't been cheaper in around a year and has stubbornly held its ground at roughly $100 for most of that time. As such, this is a bargain even if it isn't a record-low price.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoy grand strategy
✅ You want a galaxy-spanning game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want something more focused
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $98.99
💲 Target | Unavailable
⭐ UK price: £109.99 £77.95 at Chaos Cards
Star Wars: Imperial Assault | $109.99 $89.94 at Amazon
Save $20 - This is the cheapest Imperial Assault has been in well over a year. Indeed, we haven't seen it dip to that point since September last year.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoy RPGs
✅ You like story-driven games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You can't commit to a campaign
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $109.99
💲 Target | Unavailable
⭐ UK price: £109.99 £94.55 at Zatu
Star Wars: Outer Rim | $74.99 $50.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Here's another one that hasn't been cheaper in just over a year. Outer Rim has instead opted for a consistent $59 or so over the past several months, making this a notable reduction.
Buy it if:
✅ Han and Lando were always your faves
✅ You want an underworlds-themed game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're more interested in Jedi
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $69.99
💲 Target | $59.99
⭐ UK price: £74.99 £54 at Magic Madhouse
Star Wars: Shatterpoint | $164.99 $105.58 at Amazon
Save $59 - Seeing as Shatterpoint usually averages somewhere closer to $125, this isn't a bad deal by any means. Not the best, no, (it once hit $85) but not the worst.
Buy it if:
✅ You like high-speed wargames
✅ You love to paint miniatures
Don't buy it if:
❌ You aren't a fan of wargames
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $131.99
💲 Target | $164.99
⭐ UK price: £164.99 £114.62 at Magic Madhouse
Star Wars: Legion | $119.99 $80.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The core set hasn't been so cheap since October last year. Although that isn't a record-low price, I'd say it's still worth considering as a result.
Buy it if:
✅ You like large-scale wargames
✅ You enjoy painting miniatures
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want an up-to-date starter set
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $95.99
💲 Target | $95.99
⭐ UK price: £119.99 £94.09 at Amazon
Which Star Wars board games should you buy?
Besides being some of the best Star Wars board games, there are a couple of these options that could challenge a few of the best board games overall for their science fantasy spin on strategy, dungeon-crawling, and wargaming.
Let's start with Rebellion. Of all the options listed here, this is the one that gets the most positive reception. Its grand, cinematic scope combined with mechanics that capture the feel of the movies perfectly make for a very engaging cocktail, and I've never heard a bad word about it. If you enjoy the likes of Twilight Imperium but always wished it was set in a galaxy far, far away, Rebellion scratches that itch.
Meanwhile, Shatterpoint is a fantastic take on the skirmish wargame popularized by everything from Warhammer: Kill Team to Frostgrave. As our Star Wars: Shatterpoint review mentions, "It's a smart and intuitive system that really feels like the action is dynamic and fast-moving."
Imperial Assault is another excellent option, this time for those who enjoy dungeon-crawling RPGs in the mold of Gloomhaven. Thanks to compelling combat and an original story set between the prequel and original trilogies, it's the sort of experience you can really sink your teeth into.
There is one option I'd recommend a little caution with, though. Legion is the Star Wars version of large-scale wargames such as Warhammer 40K, and the core pack is a great place to start due to it including everything you need to play. However, the rules have just been updated for a new edition. While these are available online for free, and the developers have already said that all the old models will still be completely valid for this revised version of Legion, I'd be very surprised if we didn't get a new beginner box at some point that packages all the up-to-date info in one place with new or returning models. After all, these older versions have now been superseded. With that in mind, it'd be fair if you wanted to hold fire until a potential new starter set - a 'new hope,' if you will - appeared.
For more tabletop discounts, don't miss the latest Black Friday DnD deals. You can also check in with the most recent Black Friday Pokemon card deals and Black Friday Warhammer deals via our hubs.
