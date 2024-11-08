Save $111 on highly sought-after Pokemon 151 Japanese booster box

A certain mobile version of the Pokemon Trading Card Game may be taking the world by storm, but that doesn't mean you should count out the paper version. As a case in point, you can save a frankly absurd amount on a highly sought-after set.

How does a $111 discount on the Japanese 151 booster box sound? It's the most eye-catching Pokemon card deal I've seen in my travels as we gear up for Black Friday later this month. I mean, $94.99 at Walmart instead of $205.99? Get outta here. That's the sort of saving I'd expect from this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals, and we're still several weeks away from those.

Still, I shan't complain. Price cuts on the Pokemon TCG are rare outside of sales season, so I'll take whatever I can get.

Japanese 151 Booster Box | $205.99 $94.99 at Walmart

Save $111 - Walmart has been knocking it out of the park recently with Pokemon TCG bargains, and this offer is the cheapest I can find on the Japanese 151 booster box right now.



Buy it if:

✅ You love Japanese cards

✅ You want as many of 'em as possible



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to keep costs down



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $109



⭐ UK price: £104.99 £94.99 at Zatu

Should you buy the Japanese Pokemon TCG 151 booster box?

Wondering whether you should dive in? I suspect you'll know already whether the Japanese versions are for you or not, but if you're on the fence, it's worth noting that they're held in high regard by the community. Besides occasionally featuring unique art for one of the best card games, they tend to be more valuable on the whole when resold.

Combine that with the throwback 151 collection and you've got a pretty dynamite mix. This recent set saw the return of the original Pokedex with all-new art and modern mechanics from the most recent version of the game. It's nostalgia in a blister pack, basically.

Although I'm unsure if this is the Japanese booster box's lowest ever price (my price-matching software is failing me and not accounting for postage, etc), that's still a very unusual discount as well. It tends to average more than $110, so this is certainly a better offer than usual.

The offer itself seems trustworthy as well - from what I can tell, the user-reviews have all been very positive.

