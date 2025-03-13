Pathfinder 2E RPG: Claws of the Tyrant Adventure is available to preorder at a discount

Pathfinder 2E's newest adventure book just came to preorder, and turns out it's already available for a discount. Expected to retail at about $44.99, some places are offering a not-insubstantial sum off the Claws of the Tyrant Adventure, before the book even comes to stores properly.

Right now at Miniature Market the book is $35.99, for example, which is a saving of $9 for three full-on Pathfinder 2E adventures. These are adventures that span from 1st level all the way to 18th, so there's something here for any party regardless of their current progression.

UK Pathfinder enthusiasts will be delighted to hear you can currently preorder Claws of the Tyrant for just £34.19 at Wayland Games, as opposed to the RRP of £37.99. That's only a small saving of £3.80, but in some places in the UK that's enough to buy yourself a coffee while you peruse the new adventure anthology.

Pathfinder 2E Claws of the Tyrant | $44.99 $35.99 at Miniature Market

Save $9 - This is the cheapest we've seen preorders going for so far. That's across the board, and as we're unlikely to see the book get much cheaper right after its release on April 2, now might be the best time to grab it while it's cheap. You'll also get this one faster and cheaper than if you bought it through Amazon.



Buy it if:

✅ You want three interconnected adventures for players level 1-18

✅ You're interested in Graveknight lore



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not big on Seldeg and crew



Price check:

💲Amazon | $44.99



UK price:

⭐ Wayland Games | £34.19

Should you buy the Pathfinder 2E Claws of the Tyrant adventure book?

The Claws of the Tyrant is a full level-spanning trio of adventures, with each one growing in stakes as you move between the anthology's three interconnected narratives, and rise through the levels. These are high-stakes adventures too, with the fate of the two goddesses resting on the shoulders of the party. If they fail, Seldeg's plans for a world-altering ritual could rewrite history itself.

Set in the former nation of Lastwall, now known as the Gravelands, the first adventure Gravelands Survivors sees four 1st-level players joining a group of refugees in a race to protect a holy artifact from falling into the wrong hands. The second, Ashes for Ozem, is made for the same number of 7th-level characters. In it they take on roles as agents tasked with infiltrating and destroying a stronghold of good from the inside by Seldeg.

In the final adventure, Of Blood and Faith, 18th-level characters meet the Knights of Lastwall and prepare for an all out battle with The Graveknight Seldeg. If you've seen his statblock, you'll understand why he – as the most powerful member of the Council Libertine – is the final boss for the adventure.

