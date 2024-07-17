I've always wanted to try this cult favorite horror board game, and it's had a massive discount for Prime Day

I've heard a lot about how good the Mansions of Madness horror board game is, but I've always been put off wandering its creepy halls because of its price. The chills may be big, but so is the literal cost. Until this year's Prime Day deals, anyway...

You can currently get your grubby paws on Mansions of Madness for a heavily reduced $79.99 at Amazon rather than $110. Besides being a rare discount for the cult classic, this Prime Day offer is the best one I've seen on the horror board game in months. It's a similar story in the UK with the game dipping to £81.99 at Amazon instead of £110, but the best current offer across the pond is at Chaos Cards where it's a much more palatable £78.95.



No matter what, it's one of the more eye-catching reductions for 2024's Prime Day board game deals so far.

Should you buy Mansions of Madness?

Everything I've heard about Mansions of Madness suggests that it's Betrayal at House on the Hill's bigger, meaner brother. Considering how much I love the latter (it's one of the best board games around, if you ask me), nothing could make me more curious.

However, this is so much grander than its rivals. Mansions of Madness possesses the same kind of tense exploration you'll have seen before that has you uncovering secrets across the board, but the difference is that this feels so much deeper - like a basement leading to an underground city. This game is more like a dungeon crawler or RPG than anything else, and its wealth of missions should keep you busy for a while. A companion app should keep bookkeeping to a minimum, too.

Finally, Mansions of Madness also leans on the Cthulhu Mythos - more specifically, the one seen in the Arkham Horror series. The result is impressive production values and an art design oozing unease. It's wonderfully eerie.

Anyway, I'm not sure when this offer will end. As such, I'd recommend striking sooner rather than later if you were tempted; I've already seen discounts vanish without warning.

