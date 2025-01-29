I'm sorry, but this Disney Lorcana deal is outrageous

It's no secret that trading card games can be an expensive hobby, but anyone wanting to start Disney Lorcana just got thrown a lifeline.

The Disney Lorcana Gateway box – a starter set by any other name – just received a discount that is, to speak frankly, absurd. You can currently pick it up for $6.24 at Amazon instead of the usual $24.99, which is a 75% markdown. That's the cheapest it's ever been. As for UK readers, it's £10 at Amazon rather than £22.99 (a 57% price cut overall).

Considering how popular the game has become just a couple of years after launch (it's already made its way onto lists of the best card games, including ours), that level of reduction surprises me. I'm sure as hell not gonna look a gift horse in the mouth, though; if you're looking to break into the hobby or get a friend started, there's no better opportunity than this.

Disney Lorcana Gateway | $24.99 $6.24 at Amazon

Save 75% - The Lorcana starter set has never been cheaper than this. (Before now, the lowest it'd gone was between $11 and $12.) I've been writing about card game deals for a long time now, and a price cut this good is rare.



Buy it if:

✅ You're new to the game

✅ You want to get a friend into Lorcana



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're already a Lorcana veteran

❌ You want boosters



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $14.90

💲 Target | $6.24



UK price:

🇬🇧 £22.99 £10 at Amazon

Should you buy Disney Lorcana Gateway?

I've been digging into Gateway recently now that the Christmas rush is over, and I'm impressed with how well it onboards new players to the game. Trading card games and 'accessible' don't always go hand in hand (just look at Magic: The Gathering if you want an example of that), so that's an impressive feat.

It achieves this thanks to a clear and concise rulebook that gets right to the point. Two booklets of tips on how to play the specific decks included in this box are another feather in the cap; players are able to quickly find out how best to use their cards. When combined with a well laid out board and decks that can be used in actual games of Lorcana (or mixed and matched for new combos), Gateway gives newcomers everything they need.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Will experienced players get much out of it? No. For them, grabbing individual starter decks – or booster packs they can use to make decks of their own – is going to be more effective. But if you're a beginner, you can't do much better.

I'd be very surprised if it ever became available for less, either. This is a faintly ridiculous saving that you wouldn't normally see outside of sales season, so I can't say for sure how long it'll last.

For recommendations of what to play next, why not check out the best board games or the best adult board games?