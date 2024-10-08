I review board games for a living, and these are the Prime Day discounts I actually want myself
Mysterium, Spirit Island, and more
Prime Day is now in full swing, and I'm honestly surprised by how good some of the deals on board games have been. Actually, this is probably the most appealing clutch of discounts I've seen for the sale in a long while - and I've been covering it for years now.
Naturally, there's a lot of tat floating around as well. But for the most part, this year's Prime Day board game deals are on the money. Or off it, I suppose, considering all those discounts. Anyway, we're getting off track. As the GamesRadar+ Tabletop & Merch Editor, I spend a lot of time thinking and writing about board games - so I've rounded up the offers I'm actually considering myself.
Seeing as more than a few could justifiably appear on our list of the best board games, I'd say they should at least be on your radar. Just be aware that you'll need a Prime account to take advantage of them, and the sale will end by midnight on October 9!
Mysterium | $54.99 $28.36 at Amazon
Save $26 - I'm always a hair's breadth away from clicking 'buy now' for this spooky co-op board game, mainly because it's excellent and I'm a sucker for Halloween-adjacent things. 2024 may be my chance as it's not been cheaper in roughly a year. It rarely goes much beyond $35 either.
Buy it if:
✅ You love a spooky game
✅ You want a good co-op game
Don't buy it if:
❌ Communication isn't your strong suite
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $29.86
💲 Miniature Market | $43.99
⭐ UK price: £38.99 £31.19 at Magic Madhouse
Spirit Island | $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Save $45 - Top of my hit-list is this very well-received co-op game that always gets praise heaped on it. Classic Spirit Island is now a single dollar away from its lowest ever price, and it usually hangs around $66.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a deep strategy game
✅ You prefer working as a team
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather fly solo
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $48.47
💲 Target | OOS
⭐ UK price: £89.99 £66.69 at Zatu
King of Tokyo | $44.99 $24.98 at Amazon
Save $20 - I've got loads of time for this monster-themed push-your-luck game, but it's still not on my shelf for reasons quite beyond me. Seeing as it hasn't been cheaper since 2023, now's my chance.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like a family-friendly game
✅ You love monster movies
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have many people to play with
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $28.30
💲 Miniature Market | $35.99
⭐ UK price: £32.99 £22.99 at Zatu
7 Wonders | $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon
Save $22 - Here's a modern classic that has someone evaded me for years. That's largely due to its MSRP of $60, but now it's got the biggest discount I've seen in 12 months or so.
Buy it if:
✅ You want something thoughtful
✅ You're a fan of strategy games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You think ancient history is boring
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $49.95
💲 Target | OOS
⭐ UK price: £44.99 £31.99 at Zatu
Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - How's about a record low price to spice up your day? I've been mighty curious about this Legacy game because I'm already a huge fan of the original Ticket to Ride, so here's my best opportunity to dive in.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like a more long-term game
✅ You love Ticket to Ride
Don't buy it if:
❌ OG Ticket to Ride isn't for you
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $107.99
💲 Miniature Market | $95.99
⭐ UK price: £99.99 £74.19 at Zatu
For more discounts, don't miss our guide to board game deals. As for other Amazon sales, check out the latest Prime Day gaming deals.
As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news. I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.