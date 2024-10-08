I review board games for a living, and these are the Prime Day discounts I actually want myself

Prime Day is now in full swing, and I'm honestly surprised by how good some of the deals on board games have been. Actually, this is probably the most appealing clutch of discounts I've seen for the sale in a long while - and I've been covering it for years now.

Naturally, there's a lot of tat floating around as well. But for the most part, this year's Prime Day board game deals are on the money. Or off it, I suppose, considering all those discounts. Anyway, we're getting off track. As the GamesRadar+ Tabletop & Merch Editor, I spend a lot of time thinking and writing about board games - so I've rounded up the offers I'm actually considering myself.

Seeing as more than a few could justifiably appear on our list of the best board games, I'd say they should at least be on your radar. Just be aware that you'll need a Prime account to take advantage of them, and the sale will end by midnight on October 9!

Spirit Island | $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Top of my hit-list is this very well-received co-op game that always gets praise heaped on it. Classic Spirit Island is now a single dollar away from its lowest ever price, and it usually hangs around $66.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a deep strategy game

✅ You prefer working as a team



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather fly solo



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $48.47

💲 Target | OOS



⭐ UK price: £89.99 £66.69 at Zatu

7 Wonders | $59.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - Here's a modern classic that has someone evaded me for years. That's largely due to its MSRP of $60, but now it's got the biggest discount I've seen in 12 months or so.



Buy it if:

✅ You want something thoughtful

✅ You're a fan of strategy games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You think ancient history is boring



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $49.95

💲 Target | OOS



⭐ UK price: £44.99 £31.99 at Zatu

Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - How's about a record low price to spice up your day? I've been mighty curious about this Legacy game because I'm already a huge fan of the original Ticket to Ride, so here's my best opportunity to dive in.



Buy it if:

✅ You'd like a more long-term game

✅ You love Ticket to Ride



Don't buy it if:

❌ OG Ticket to Ride isn't for you



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $107.99

💲 Miniature Market | $95.99



⭐ UK price: £99.99 £74.19 at Zatu

