I haven't seen Catan this cheap since the sales some two years ago

In wake of the Catan 6th Edition announcement, we've finally spotted the current Catan 5th Edition on sale, and for better than half price. Considering we haven't seen it this cheap for the last two years, so now might be a good time to scoop it up if you haven't got it in your collection already.

Right now at Amazon, you can get this legendary board game that paved the way for Eurogames for $29 off. Where usually you'd find Catan skirting the $45-50 mark, you can currently get Catan for $25.49 at Amazon. According to our preferred price tracking software, it hit its lowest price (since 2016 at least) around the sales period in 2022, but has only been this cheap once since then. That was back in 2023.

UK folks will be pleased to learn Catan is also available for a deep discount over here in ol' Blightey, with the price having dropped to a tasty £39 at Amazon.

Catan 5th Edition | $54.99 $25.49 at Amazon

Save $29.50 - Catan has not been this price since 2022, and although we've seen some good price drops over the sales periods since then, this trumps the lot of them.



Buy it if:

✅ You love economics based board games

✅ You're looking for an easy gateway game to play with the family



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're more about combat-centered games



Price check:

💲Zavvi | $36.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £49.99 £38.74

Should you buy Catan?

There are plenty of reasons to have Catan in your compendium, not least because it's a game with a massive legacy behind it. Catan was pivotal in spreading the Eurogame genre across the globe, and making the world see that Economics games were good, actually.

It's a simple setup, with easy-to-explain rules and a shortish game time compared to many eurogames today. While it can feel rudimentary against a backdrop of complex games, as I noted in my Catan review, it's one that the whole family can still enjoy without having to spend ages explaining everything.

