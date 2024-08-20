Get nine Play Boosters, a Collector Booster, and more for just $81 with this MTG Modern Horizons 3 Gift Bundle deal

MTG Modern Horizons 3 delivered some seriously format-shaking cards. So, unless you’re planning on doing a whole lot of singles-shopping, it’s worth picking up some of the set’s boosters. With most of the set’s (anti-)heroes like Nadu, Winged Wisdom being of Rare rarity or higher, Collector Boosters are really where it’s at.

Collector Boosters are never cheap but there are ways to get better value on these premium card packs. One of these methods is picking up a Bundle or Booster Box. However, the former of these is definitely the more affordable option. Thankfully, once you can score a sale price on these products, indulging in the best card games becomes far easier on your wallet.

In fact, the MTG Modern Horizons 3 Bundle: Gift Edition is only $81 on Amazon right now, down from its usual asking price of $110. Not only is the Gift Edition of the Modern Horizons Bundle currently seeing a larger discount than its standard counterpart, it also boasts some absolutely gorgeous box art of everyone’s favorite Moonfolk, Tamiyo – and that’s got to count for something, right?

Modern Horizons 3 Bundle: Gift Edition | $110 $81 at Amazon

Save $29 - For the past week, this Bundle has been floating around its lowest ever price of $80. This 27% off discount means the more premium Gift Edition is available for less than the MSRP of the standard Modern Horizons 3 Bundle – nice! Buy it if:

✅ You want to get your hands on some boosters without committing to a full booster box

✅ You’re a big player of the Modern format Don't buy it if:

❌ You’re a very committed collector who wants to maximize their chances of pulling pricey cards

❌ You’re a casual Commander player who prefers pre-constructed decks

Should you buy the MTG Modern Horizons 3 Bundle: Gift Edition?

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The main thing that differentiates the Gift Edition bundle from the standard Modern Horizons 3 bundle is the inclusion of a Collector Booster, which is geared towards players who like their cards to be as pretty as they are powerful. In this 15-card booster, you’re guaranteed to get five cards of Rare rarity or high in each pack and 10-12 Traditional Foil cards. You even have the chance of pulling a valuable Collector Booster exclusive like a Textured Foil, Foil-Etched, or Serialized card.

If you’re a passionate Magic: The Gathering collector or are looking to make some cash selling your cards, Collector Boosters offer your best shot at finding sought-after picks. There’s really no promise that you’ll come across anything close to a $1,899-value Serialized Ulamog, the Defiler but no matter what you find inside, this booster delivers a healthy range of more top-shelf cards and the classic thrill of cracking a pack.

Alongside this, the Bundle also includes a Traditional Foil alternate art card, nine 14-card Play Boosters, and 30 land cards (10 of which feature striking Full-Art treatment). Of course, you also get the familiar extras like a Spindown life counter and a fold-out storage box. If you’re not the type to fork out $400 for a Collector Booster box but still want a healthy mix of quantity and quality, the MTG Modern Horizons 3 Bundle: Gift Edition is an excellent compromise. Once you factor in the current discount, you’re onto even more of a winner.

Missed out on the details of MH3? Catch up on everything we know about MTG Modern Horizons 3. If you're looking for the next great addition to your board game nights, check out the best board games or our favorite board games for adults.