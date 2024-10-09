DnD Player's Handbook 2024 has never been cheaper, so roll Initiative and grab it while you can

The new DnD Player's Handbook 2024 has finally arrived, and it brings a dragon's hoard of changes to the popular tabletop RPG. Unfortunately, upgrading will cost you... unless you sidle on over and grab this sneaky saving.

You can currently get the DnD Player's Handbook 2024 for its lowest ever price - it's $39.99 at Miniature Market rather than the usual $49.99. Judging by the price-matching software we use to check whether loot like this is a good deal or not, that's the cheapest the book has ever been. I've certainly not been able to find it for less, even with the current Prime Day board game deals swirling around.

Because this tome has so stubbornly held its price over the past several weeks (up to and past release), I'd recommend diving in while you can; discounts don't seem particularly common.

Should you buy the DnD Player's Handbook 2024?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Seeing as DnD is - and always has been, let's be honest - one of the best tabletop RPGs, there's always going to be a lot of noise about the latest version of the rules. It's no different this year, where the core rulebooks are being relaunched. But is it worth upgrading, or choosing this as your entry-point to the game?

Let's break it down. On a surface level and for fans who know their way around Dungeons & Dragons, this is a big step forward by and large (for a full rundown, here's everything different in DnD 2024). Alongside some much-needed tweaks such as health potions being a bonus action to use, each class has been improved with new or heavily edited subclasses that make them feel entirely fresh. I've been digging into the book for a couple weeks now, and I'm very positive about the changes overall. Is it perfect? No - it's still a little vague at times, so anyone who gets frustrated with DnD's wooliness won't be any happier. But for the most part, it's several steps in the right direction.

As for new players, I'd highly recommend grabbing this version - do not get the old 2014 equivalent, even if it is cheaper. The outdated Player's Handbook isn't compatible with these new rules and has been completely replaced, so if you want to adventure with the majority of people, you'll need the 2024 book. Plus, on a purely practical level, it's so much better laid-out and explained than previous editions. You'll find it much more accessible than before.

Plus, it's drop-dead gorgeous - forget classes, my favorite thing about the new DnD Player's Handbook is its art.

