Get $207 worth of iconic D&D-inspired novels for just $18 on Humble Bundle

Save $189 on some good old sword and sorcery, and a whole lot of dragons

The World of Dragonlance humble book bundle
You can get a veritable dragon's horde of D&D novels for absolute pittance thanks to Humble Bundle's World of Dragonlance book bundle. With this deal, Humble is offering heaps of novels based on the original AD&D Dragonlance modules, from Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman – the original Dragonlance authors – as well as Knaak, Williams, Parkinson, Stein, and loads more contributors to this wonderful fantasy book series.

The full World of Dragonlance bundle costs £14.27, and includes 26 digital copies of some truly iconic D&D-spinoff novels. If you can't afford that just now you can drop it down to seven books for £7.93, or The War of Souls trilogy for just 79p. As for US folk, you're looking at $207 worth of digital novels for $18.

You can also nab the 40th anniversary editions of the Dragonlance Chronicles for £19.65, or $27.83 at Amazon in the US right now. Just in case you're more of a physical book person, than a digital one.

In case you're after something a little bit more interactive (I assume cooperative tabletop RPGs like D&D are your thing), we have a list of the best D&D books for you to check out, too.

Whether you're already big on D&D, or just looking to get into the franchise, the Dragonlance series is highly regarded in the scene. For a little monetary context, the Collectors Edition Chronicles containing the three original novels from the mid '80s – Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning – would set you back around £134.

Should you buy Humble Bundle's World of Dragonlance book bundle?

Dragonlance for D&D 5e

A collection of warriors and dragons loom in the cover of Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen

Dungeons & Dragons Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen Adventure Book for D&D 5e is almost half price right now for UK folks at £22.78 against the usual £40.92, or $29.91 for those over in the US.

This book series has been going on since 1984, with a whole host of authors adding their own twist to something with a massive legacy behind it. This book series is one of the most iconic sub-brands associated with Dungeons & Dragons that began as an epic, high fantasy, dragon-filled campaign for AD&D.

It was a campaign that was super cinematic – very narrative and railroad heavy – which meant it lent itself to novel form rather well. The lore is practically oozing on every page of the Dragonlance novel series, so if you're looking to learn more about D&D in a more passive way before diving into playing the actual tabletop game, this is one of the best ways to do so.

For more, why not check out the latest board game deals on the market? Otherwise we have plenty of D&D gifts for you to peruse, too! If you're big on cooperative board games, we've got a list for that too.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

