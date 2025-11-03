Behold the world's first Godzilla RPG, revealed exclusively here

The King of the Monsters is ready to stomp all over your game night, because GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal the first Godzilla tabletop RPG.

Due to smash its way onto Kickstarter in March 2026 like a rampaging kaiju, the Godzilla tabletop RPG sees players "join G-Force to fight the greatest kaiju of all time." Godzilla: The Roleplaying Game doesn't use dice like most of the best tabletop RPGs, though – it calls upon standard 52-card decks instead.

Toho's nuclear-powered monster isn't the only big name attached to the project either. This Godzilla tabletop RPG (which you can sign up for updates for at IDW Game's page) is being co-created by three legendary Warhammer designers: Jarvis Johnson, Gav Thorpe, and Mark A. Latham.

"When IDW first approached me about working on a role-playing game system, I was cautious until I found out that the game would be based on their fantastic Godzilla comics - at which point I immediately said 'Yes please, count me in!'," says Johnson. "Godzilla The Roleplaying Game is the first time I've had a chance to help design a fully-fledged RPG, and doing so with Gav and Mark and the IDW creative team has been a fantastic experience. I am really pleased with the way that the game system has come together, especially the way that using cards instead of dice has allowed us to include a number of novel game mechanics in the game system."

(Image credit: IDW Games)

"It’s really exciting to have total freedom in developing a new system," Latham adds. "Something that really fits with the G-Force era of Godzilla stories, and truly encourages immersive storytelling and character-driven narrative. I think players and DMs [Dungeon Masters] alike are going to be very surprised by this game."

Latham also notes that teaming up with Johnson and Thorpe on the Godzilla RPG felt like getting the band back together.

"As a fan of RPGs over four decades it’s a privilege to work on a setting as iconic as Godzilla - one of the most recognisable characters worldwide! It’s been a great experience working with Jervis and Mark to bring to life our ideas for the IDW roleplaying system, and the Godzilla game," says Thorpe. "It’s not often that, as a designer, one gets the opportunity to build something completely from the ground up. It’s our intent to make something foundational that adds to the canon of game systems but more importantly is fun, intuitive, and rewards player teamwork."

The Kickstarter campaign will be a 30-day pledge that arrives on March 3, 2026, and it'll feature limited edition tiers. Fulfilment is expected by fall of the same year, but fans can get an early look via playtests at PAX Unplugged between November 21-23, 2025. Anyone that participates will get exclusive previews and merch, while the rest of us can nab Godzilla RPG goodies like beanies, playmats, totes, and more at the IDW Games stand.

This is the first IDW Games project in five years, but the company promises that it has plans "for other licensed properties" to expand its library. It recently set up a crowdfunding campaign for a Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees storytelling game on Kickstarter, for example. However, all eyes will understandably be on Godzilla: The Roleplaying Game right now.

"I've had a soft-spot for Godzilla ever since I was about 8 years old and my mum took me to see Son of Godzilla," says Johnson. "I liked it so much I made her stay at the cinema so I could watch the film a second time! As you can imagine, this means that getting to work on the Godzilla Roleplaying Game is a childhood dream come true for me."

