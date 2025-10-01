This Godzilla merch feels like a rad retro throwback, and it's only available from NYCC 2025

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal an exclusive (and really rather flashy) piece of Mondo Godzilla merch you'll only be able to pick up at New York Comic Con 2025.

Mondo already has a reputation for high-quality collectibles, figures, and artwork, but now it's combining all three for limited-edition Godzilla merch that sees the beloved titan hitching a ride to outer space. (Cue a 1950s Theremin "woo-OOOOO-oooo" sound effect.) That sci-fi theming isn't the only thing that sets this apart, though; it's also the first official soft vinyl figure painted by renowned artist Attack Peter. This will only be available from NYCC in October, so you can forget getting your hands on it anywhere else.

Want to get a better look at the figure in question? Of course you do. Here you go:

(Image credit: Mondo)

For good measure, here's the official description as well:

"Octeel's Godzilla UFO Vinyl Designer Figure returns in an all-new colorway ... the first-ever official Attack Peter-painted soft vinyl figure! Inspired by Big G’s trip to Planet X in INVASION OF ASTRO-MONSTER, the Godzilla UFO Soft Vinyl Figure is totally out of this world. Get yours before the Xiliens do!"

If you've been keeping score, you'll know that Godzilla is something of a favorite for Attack Peter - the kaiju is all over his Instagram with the Mondo senior creative director's signature monochromatic, thick-lined style. Second, you'll know that this isn't the first Godzilla soft vinyl figure Mondo's released; there have been a few, including alternate versions of this UFO design. However, the Attack Peter Variant stands out for exactly that reason; it's the first one officially painted by Attack Peter. In addition, it uses similar "tropical" colors utilized in the All Monsters Attack set which Attack Peter also designed.

There's no word on pricing yet, but remember: this figure is only going to be available at New York Comic Con 2025. Better hustle if you want one.

