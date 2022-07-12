Amazon reveals first look at Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie

Amazon has revealed the first look at Samaritan, a new superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone, which is arriving on the streamer later this summer.

Stallone will play Joe Smith, AKA Samaritan, a superhero who went missing after an epic battle two decades ago. Javon Walton, who's known for his roles in Euphoria and The Umbrella Academy season 3, plays Joe's young neighbour Sam, who discovers the secret alter ego he's tried to leave behind. The three newly released stills show Joe walking along a street with Sam, in the midst of a fight that he seems to be winning, and facing off against Cyrus (played by Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk).

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The movie also stars Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, and Moisés Arias. Samaritan was helmed by Julius Avery, who previously directed the 2014 crime thriller Son of a Gun and thr 2018 action horror Overlord and was originally meant to have a theatrical release in November 2020, before being delayed to December 2020 and June 2021 due to the pandemic. It's finally arriving on our screens, on Prime Video, this August.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Screenwriter Bragi F. Schut penned the script around a decade ago, before adapting the story into a series of graphic novels published by Mythos Comics in 2014. The story is being described as a dark, new take on the superhero genre.