Swery's The Good Life gets October release date

The Good Life release date has been set for October 15, finally putting a bow on the long-delayed game from White Owls and director Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro.

The Good Life found success on Kickstarter back in 2018 and has since seen its release window shift from 2019 to 2020 and now to late 2021. The state of the world certainly hasn't helped its launch along, but that said, its new release date trailer seems confident in October 15.

In case you've missed this particularly weird saga, or you've understandably forgotten some details after the past three years, The Good Life is a self-described "debt repayment RPG" starring New York-based photographer Naomi, who heads to Britain to investigate the small town of Rainy Woods. As the new trailer shows, her trip quickly turns into a murder-mystery investigation, and a surprisingly grisly one at that for how cute The Good Life seems at first blush.

Things only get stranger from there. It's a life sim, then it's a big photo mode, and now it's a thriller. There are aliens, transforming goats, some sort of Excalibur counterpart, and Naomi ends up turning into a cat and a dog. "This mystery will require you to cook, eat, sleep, shop, farm, and explore the town, taking on photography jobs and other more 'unconventional' quests," White Owls says. Oh yeah, it's a Swery game, all right.

The Good Life is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).