Donald Glover's new Prime Video show Swarm is being called "shockingly violent" and "darkly hilarious"

The new psychological horror show Swarm has been landing great reviews as it debuts on Amazon Prime Video. The series, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, follows a young woman who becomes obsessed with a Beyoncé-like pop star.

Dominique Fishback leads the cast as Dre whose love for a fictional singer takes a dark turn when she gets deeper into the fandom. The show has a star-filled supporting cast too, with Chloe Bailey playing her sister Marissa and Karen Rodriguez playing her friend Erica. The guest cast includes Damson Idris, Rory Culkin, Paris Jackson, and Billie Eilish.

The critical consensus for the mystery thriller has been pretty positive. Currently sitting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), reviews have called it "bloody brilliant" and "brutally violent and darkly hilarious".

"TV lost a true visionary when Donald Glover’s Atlanta wrapped up a spectacular four-season run on FX last year," wrote TVLine (opens in new tab)’s Dave Nemetz. "Lucky for us, he’s not done making great television yet, and Atlanta fans will feel right at home with his new horror thriller Swarm."

Variety (opens in new tab) praised Fishback’s performance in their review. "Because the show relies so heavily on its lead, Swarm is, above all things, a spectacular showcase for Fishback," argues Joshua Alston. "She’s been quietly building an impressive body of work for years, and judging from this ravenous turn she’s done being quiet."

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)’s Daniel Fienberg wrote: "Without getting into spoilers, there are episodes of Swarm that are disturbing and shockingly violent and others that are ridiculously funny (and maybe still shockingly violent)."

However, not everyone has been a fan of the new show with The Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab)’s Poppie Platt writing: "Swarm lacks cohesion, nervously treading a tightrope between pure voyeuristic horror and black comedy."

Viewers have been enjoying it too, comparing it to other shows and movies. "So I watched #Swarm yesterday and WOW," one wrote (opens in new tab). "This show is a darker, more anxiety-inducing Euphoria that puts fan culture under a microscope." Another tweeted (opens in new tab): "Swarm is the Stan Twitter version of American Psycho… I'm loving this show."

