Supermassive's next horror, The Devil in Me, launches in the fall

A new story trailer has arrived for the next entry in Supermassive's anthology horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology, titled The Devil in Me, and it reveals a Fall 2022 release window.

The follow-up to The Quarry and, more specifically, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, was revealed back in October 2021. At the time, we were hopeful it would launch right around the spooky season this year, and thankfully it sounds like that's the case.

Narratively, The Devil in Me seems to be a departure from Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes, as it focuses on a very real-world threat rather than something paranormal. With players trapped inside a madman's "Murder Castle" filled with traps and torture rooms, comparisons have been made to the Saw and Hostel movie series, but this new trailer adds some much-needed context about what's going on here.

In The Devil in Me, a group of documentary filmmakers are invited to a modern-day replica of HH Holmes' Murder Castle - HH Holmes being one of America's first serial killers and his Murder Castle being the real-life hotel he built and murdered several of his victims inside.

Naturally, as this is a horror game and not Haunted Tour Simulator 2022, the "replica" of HH Holmes' Murder Castle turns out to be less of a tourist destination and more of an actual freakin' murder castle where people die horrible deaths. I suppose there's still room in there for some supernatural shenanigans in the story, but for now, no ghosts.

The Devil in Me will wrap up the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology when it launches this fall, after which we could see a big shift in the series' tone.

