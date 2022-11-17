The Dark Pictures Anthology will continue with season 2, starting with Directive 8020

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology will continue with a second season which kicks off with a new title called Directive 8020.

As reported by Gematsu (opens in new tab), developer Supermassive Games is continuing its horror anthology series The Dark Pictures with a second season. At the end of the latest installment, The Devil in Me, players are apparently shown a teaser for the next game in the series called Directive 8020, which will officially mark the start of season 2.

The Dark Pictures Anthology series started back in 2019 with Man of Medan. Just like in Supermassive's previous games, Until Dawn and The Quarry , players take control of a group of characters who are in the middle of various spooky scenarios and whose decisions affect how the game plays out. Since then, we've had a number of other installments including Little Hope and House of Ashes - all of which have featured a star-studded cast including Jessie Buckley, Ashley Tisdale, Will Poulter, and more.

We've known that a second season of The Dark Pictures was "definitely" on the way since earlier this year. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Tom Heaton (director of The Devil in Me) said that "Season 2 is coming for definite" and that some elements of the first season will "carry forth" into the next. There hasn't been anything else revealed about season 2 just yet but what we do know is that "Season 2 will be recognizably Dark Pictures games," meaning we shouldn't worry about the future of the series feeling too different.

If you just can't wait to explore more of Supermassive's horror catalogue, the good news is that The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me is literally out tomorrow, November 18. We got the chance to preview the game earlier this year which is when features writer Joe Donnelly called it: " The best of The Dark Pictures Anthology yet. "