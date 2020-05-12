Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn wanted to make a Superman movie with Daredevil's Charlie Cox

The most famous example of a Superman that never was is undoubtedly Nicholas Cage, who even went as far as wearing the iconic costume for the scrapped Superman Lives in the '90s. We now have a worthy runner-up in the shape of Daredevil’s Charlie Cox.

Kick-Ass writer Mark Millar says in an interview with The Aspiring Kryptonian (H/T ComicBook.com) that director Matthew Vaughn (who directed Kick-Ass as well as X-Men: First Class) wanted Cox to play Supes when ideas were being kicked around for a new Superman movie pre-Man of Steel and post-2006's Superman Returns.

Vaughn was “maybe one of ten directors they were talking to at the time,” Millar said of the process that saw Warner Bros. taking pitches from all comers, with the end result being Zack Snyder’s 2013 standalone Superman movie.

While Millar – who says he had an idea for a trilogy – doesn’t divulge story details, he’s willing to share that he and Vaughn “had a lot of chats about who could play Superman.”

“We did talk about specifics, like actors,” Millar revealed. “And weirdly, his idea was really interesting, which was Charlie Cox, the guy who played Daredevil."

“Matthew had just worked with Charlie on Stardust a year or two before. He's like, 'There's just something really likable about him.' And he said, 'I know he's not big, and Superman's always big' — Charlie's only about 5'8", 5'9" or something — He says, 'But he looks a bit like the Golden Age Superman, when he's a bit more like a regular person.”

Cox, of course, later found himself under Marvel’s umbrella as The Man Without Fear on the Daredevil Netflix series, but it’s interesting to ponder just how different the comic book landscape would have been if he had been tapped to play Krypton’s most famous son instead of Henry Cavill. Besides, the Cox Cut just sounds... painful.