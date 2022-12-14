Super Nintendo World opens in Hollywood in February 2023

Super Nintendo World officially opens next year on February 17, 2023.

The new opening date for the new Universal Studios Hollywood was announced just earlier today in the trailer below. The Super Nintendo World in Hollywood will boast Peach's Mushroom Kingdom and Bower's imposing castle, complete with moving and interactive parts like Thwomp Blocks.

The headline feature for the theme park is Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. This ride looks like it incorporates augmented reality features to manipulate what the user is seeing, while they're racing around a course you'd find in any Mario Kart game, scoring points as they go to beat the opposing team.

There's also meet and greet with Mario, Luigi, and Peach, and the Toadstool Cafe. The menu options include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake, all apparently served by Chef Toad.

If you're a little confused, this is the long-awaited overseas expansion from Nintendo's Japan-based Super Nintendo World. The theme park originally opened in 2021, after several COVID-19-related delays, and has since expanded with a new Donkey Kong-themed area, making the entire theme park roughly 70% bigger than before.

Right now, there's nothing to suggest Super Nintendo World in Hollywood will also receive the Donkey Kong expansion. Keep in mind that Universal Studios is still constructing another Super Nintendo World theme park over in Florida, which we don't have an opening date for right now.

