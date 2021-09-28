Super Nintendo World Donkey Kong expansion will make the theme park 70% bigger

Super Nintendo World is officially adding a Donkey Kong expansion, Nintendo has announced following months of speculation.

It's a lot harder to keep things secret when they're the size of a whole theme park and you need to build them in a public space, and it's for that reason we've suspected Super Nintendo World was branching off to include a Donkey Kong area for a while. But now we have a bunch of new details straight from Nintendo, including the planned 2024 launch.

"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario," said Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto in a statement. "I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."

Nintendo says the Donkey Kong theme park, which will expand Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World by 70%, will include its own themed rollercoaster, merchandise, food, and interactive experiences. As you might expect, the space will resemble a lush jungle environment with Donkey Kong and co. appearing throughout.

Nintendo's theme park opened in Osaka, Japan in March after several COVID-related delays. Additional locations are under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Orlando Resort, but don't expect those parks to open for a few years at least.

