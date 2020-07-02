Super Nintendo World aerial video shows Yoshi walking around, and it's magical

A new aerial video of Universal Studio Osaka's Super Nintendo World shows off some new moving parts, including Yoshi wandering around a tree, a Piranha Plant swaying its head, some coins spinning around, and a turtle shell bouncing back and forth on a track.

It's obviously still in development, but it's cool to see things in a state of operation. The last we saw of the theme park was a single aerial shot captured sometime in May, and things looked just about complete then. Now's the first time we've been able to see stuff actually moving around in a candid video of the construction site.

Of course, if you really want to get excited for Super Nintendo Land, watch this amazing music video Nintendo made for the theme park. It's just the sort of frolicking, fist-pumping, post-social distancing world I can't wait to visit whenever Super Nintendo Land can safely open.

The theme park will give visitors a "Power Up Band," which you'll connect to an app on your phone to "make you feel like part of the game world." Specifically, you'll use the band and tech to hit blocks and earn coins, team up with friends to take on bosses, and play little interactive mini-games. Surely more details are to come on that front, but I think it's a great way to make the theme park even more immersive.

In addition to the Osaka location, which will open first, Super Nintendo World will also be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore at some point in the future, though it's hard to say when given everything going on.

For now, we can only dream of going to theme parks, but we can have fun at home with the best board games in 2020.