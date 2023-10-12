Super Mario Bros Wonder datamine might have revealed that Mario's new voice actor is also the voice of Tony Stark

Mario's new voice actor may have been uncovered due to a Super Mario Bros Wonder demo datamine.

As reported by VGC , an unverified list of voice actors supposedly attached to the latest Super Mario game has been shared online . The list doesn't link all of the actors to their suspected characters but fans have come to the conclusion that Mick Wingert is the latest actor to bring both Mario and Luigi to life - mostly because everyone else in the list is either a woman, playing a character they've played before, or are suspected to be a Talking Flower. The pair's previous performer, Charles Martinet, announced he'd be stepping down from the role after 32 years a few months ago.

If you head on over to Wingert's IMDB page, Super Mario Bros Wonder obviously isn't listed as Nintendo has said that Mario's new voice actor won't be revealed until the credits of the new game. In terms of what the rumored new actor is known for, they've provided their talents to various animated films, TV shows, and games including Tony Stark in Marvel's What If…?, Heimerdinger in Netflix's Arcane, and Stanley McMillan in Starfield .

It's best to take this with a grain of salt for now, especially since we don't have to wait long until we can find out for ourselves. It'll be interesting to see who is the new voice for Mario and Luigi, and what this means for their good friends Wario and Waluigi too (especially since WarioWare: Move It is also right around the corner) as Martinet was also behind the two characters as well.

Super Mario Bros Wonder is set to release for Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.