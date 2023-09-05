New Mario voice actor won't be revealed until the credits of Super Mario Wonder

We won't find out who the new voice of Mario is until the credits of Super Mario Bros. Wonder roll.

As reported by Nintendo Life , Nintendo isn't announcing the voice actor taking over from Charles Martinet prior to Super Mario Bros. Wonder 's release - meaning we'll have to wait for the credits to roll to find out who'll be playing Mario from now on. In case you missed it, last month Nintendo announced that Martinet would be stepping down as the voice of Mario after 32 years and that he'll instead take on a new role as Mario Ambassador.

Speaking to IGN at Nintendo Live 2023, Nintendo of America president, Doug Bowser, mentioned Mario's new voice, explaining: "We'll let that play out and that'll be within the credits, people will learn who the new person is at that point in time, but we don't plan to make any announcement in advance of that."

Elsewhere in his chat with IGN, Bowser also mentions Martinet, adding: "Charles has obviously been a voice actor with us for quite some time, and as we look for ways to keep Charles involved in Nintendo's business, we thought this was a very nice transition for him. And Charles is very excited about it," the Nintendo executive continues, "We look forward to having him continue to represent Nintendo and importantly the Mushroom Kingdom as we go forward."

Martinet also discussed his new role within Nintendo over the weekend, revealing that he doesn't actually know "what that is yet." Speaking during a Q&A session at Galaxycon Austin 2023 (via VGC ), Martinet revealed: "I'm not retired, as it were. I don’t know how… but I’m an Ambassador. And as we step forward into the future, I will learn – we'll all learn – what exactly that is."

"But in the meantime," Martinet told fans, "you know, I’ll be 'ambassading' as I always am. I’m always an ambassador of Nintendo and Mario at all these events because I just cherish every moment of it, and I hope that your love of the game continues and grows the way mine does."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to release on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.