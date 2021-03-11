Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury looks a lot harder when the floor is lava

Poor ol' Mario has enough on his hands in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - what with Bowser being a bigger jerk than usual and turning his flamethrower breath on him every few minutes - but this mod makes the titular plumber's life a little more challenging by turning most of the floor into lava.

We've all played the game as kids. You jump around from couch to coffee table to bean bag and finally, the computer chair that will decide whether you win the game or slip up and break your big toe. Amethyst-szs' new Bowser's Fury mod takes that classic childhood experience and applies it to Nintendo's new Super Mario 3D World expansion for the Switch, except here Mario dies when he touches the lava.

You can check out the modder going through the first area of the game up top, and then you'll want to witness YouTuber ProsafiaGaming somehow, miraculously beating the entirety of Bowser's Fury with the 'floor is lava' mod applied. It's not like every surface in the game is deadly lava, but a whole lot of it is, and even still ProsafiaGaming manages to beat every boss and finish the story.

Despite being an incredible challenge, this modded version of Bowser's Fury is beatable, though according to the modder it's only possible to get 86 out of 100 of the collectible Cat Shines. Don't have a copy of the game yet? What are you waiting for? Think of all the brilliant cat pictures you could be snapping.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is one of the best games of 2021 released so far.