Super Mario All-Stars speedrunner sets triumphant world record only to suffer SNES cart tragedy 90 seconds later: "I guess it's not safe to do any more runs until I give it a good clean"

News
By published

"What if massive World Record pace but the universe said no"

Mario
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Prolific Mario speedrunner Kosmic set a new world record in the Super Mario All-Stars version of The Lost Levels this week, and he was on pace for a "massive" improvement in an even bigger category until he suddenly suffered a horrible fate those of us who lived through the cartridge era know all too well – a sudden crash blamed on dirty connectors.

Super Mario All-Stars is a SNES collection featuring upgraded, 16-bit versions of 8-bit Mario games, and it was the first chance players worldwide had to play the Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2, which was retitled The Lost Levels. This is a notoriously difficult game, which features an uber-challenging array of levels from 1-1 to 8-4. If you manage to beat all of those stages without skipping any through warp zones, you unlock five more secret worlds, ranging from 9-1 through D-4.

Speedruns for the All-Stars versions of The Lost Levels have multiple different categories, including Warpless 8-4, which, once completed, allow you to continue onto an attempt at Warpless D-4.

That's what Kosmic was attempting earlier this week, and he did manage to secure a new Warpless 8-4 world record of 21:42 – three seconds faster than his previous record.

Lost Levels Warpless 8-4 WR (21:42.2), and game CRASHES in 9-2 - YouTube Lost Levels Warpless 8-4 WR (21:42.2), and game CRASHES in 9-2 - YouTube
Watch On

That put him on incredible pace to continue into an attempt at a Warpless D-4 record. Kosmic previously held that record for three-and-half years; he just lost it to EthanRTA this past February. With his latest run, Kosmic was on pace to soon take it back, but just 90 seconds into the secret worlds, in 9-2, the unthinkable happened: his console simply crashed.

As Kosmic summed up in a later tweet: "What if massive World Record pace but the universe said no."

He and the chat took a few moments simply saying "what?!" back and forth, before he started trying to figure out what went wrong. "This cartridge/console, if I definitely bump it, it will crash the game sometimes," Kosmic said. "But I didn't do anything, dude. I don't know. I guess it's not safe to do any more runs until I give a good clean."

This is the curse of running on original hardware – you're always at risk of this kind of sudden failure, whether due to a dirty cartridge or some peculiarity in your hardware. After a few moments of lament, Kosmic simply added, "Well, that sucks. If I throw the run that's one thing, but I didn't even get the chance."

Super Mario Bros 2 player crashes the game, casually posts the clip online, and accidentally makes "the biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years."

See more Nintendo News
CATEGORIES
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about super mario
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World manages to "blur the line" between what is and isn't a course, thanks to its unique open-world layout and off-roading
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing a Moo Moo Meadows cow on a bike.

Mario Kart World gameplay showcase proves the rail-grinding mechanic is more than just a slick Tony Hawk-style gimmick: "It opens up so many possibilities"
Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun

Liam Neeson is beating up bank robbers while wearing a skirt in first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot from The Lonely Island director
See more latest
Most Popular
Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun
Liam Neeson is beating up bank robbers while wearing a skirt in first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot from The Lonely Island director
"That was not going to work for Valve": Canceled Half-Life spinoff game Ravenholm was "great, frankly," says Arkane founder, but it couldn’t survive under Valve's "very clear business plan"
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
Wade Wilson absorbs the powers of the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #4
The Duskbloods screenshot showing someone walking into a mysterious cathedral with red lighting
Hidetaka Miyazaki can't help himself and now The Duskbloods sounds even more like a Bloodborne successor: "The Bloodsworn are competing for something known as First Blood"
Rapunzel holding a frying pan towards a trapped Flynn during one of the best Disney movies, Tangled.
Disney pauses live-action Tangled movie from The Greatest Showman director after Snow White bombs at the box office
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Legend of Zelda shippers are on serious hopium over Tears of the Kingdom's new voice memories, thinking one might possibly solidify ZeLink as canon
Glen Powell in Top Gun: Maverick
Everyone's favorite onscreen runner Tom Cruise gave Glen Powell some humbling advice before he started shooting Stephen King adaptation: "You don't look as cool as you think"
Dishonoured key art edit
Arkane Studios founder says he could see himself "working on Dishonored 3 right now," though creating a sequel was "the last thing I wanted to do" after making the first game
A person seen with a helmet over their eyes and one hand raised into the air in The Duskbloods trailer
Hidetaka Miyazaki shares The Duskbloods worries of some Elden Ring and Dark Souls fans: "I personally am not much of a PvP person, and I wanted to make something that's satisfying even for players like me"
Marvel&#039;s Wolverine
Insomniac is "actively working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5" but won't share news just because you ask: "Things take time, resources, and the greenlight to share them"