Summer 4K TV sale saves you up to $400 on LG, Sony, Samsung, and more

With the summer clearance getting into gear with another 4K TV sale, it's a good time to be upgrading your setup. Especially because you can save up to $400 on major brands like LG and Samsung right now, which in itself isn't a common occurrence. A top-tier TV for hundreds of dollars less? Bargain.

4K TV sale at Best Buy

4K TV deals at Dell

The top offer in this 4K TV sale is a 65-inch LG screen from Dell. It's dropped down to $799, and that's a saving of $400 - it should be $1,200. Because it's one of LG's ThinQ models, it comes with a NanoCell display for even more vibrant colors.

Next up is a 55-inch Sony 4K Smart TV, also from Dell. It's available for $798 instead of $998, giving you a solid $200 saving. Getting a top brand like this for so much less isn't a common occurrence, but there's limited stock of the panel in question so it's a deal to jump on if you're ready to pull the trigger.

There are plenty of other price cuts in this 4K TV sale, and we've listed them below.

4K TV sale

55-inch Sony 4K TV | $998 $798 at Dell

Being able to save $200 on a 4K Sony TV is a great opportunity, but you'll need to be quick to take advantage of it - there's limited stock of this panel, so it's likely to sell out fast. That's especially true because Sony has oodles of respect for consistently excellent TVs.View Deal

65-inch LG 4K TV | $1,200 $799 at Dell

This massive 65-inch TV would be a bargain at $400 less than normal, but because it's also made by LG, it's even better value. The manufacturer is well known for making great screens, so this one will serve you very well.View Deal

50-inch Westinghouse 4K Smart TV | $300 $249.99 at Best Buy

Well hello there, $50 saving... this sizeable 50-inch Westinghouse TV is great value, and although it's not the very best of the panels available on this page, you'd be hard-pressed to beat that price and the value it represents.View Deal

43-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $330 $229.99 on Amazon

At less than $230, this 43-inch TCL 4K TV is excellent value for those on a budget. This particular model includes Roku TV, and that adds to what is an already-appealing package.View Deal

43-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

No matter which TV you choose (or don't choose, at that), 4K screens like these are a good way of making the most of your online subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

Want more? Sure thing - don't miss our guide to the best 4K TVs under $500. Alternatively, visit this list of the best gaming TVs for expert recommendations.

Want something that works with your PC? Check out the best gaming monitors right here.